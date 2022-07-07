Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 435,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 57.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

STZ stock opened at $239.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $237.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.