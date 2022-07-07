Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $695.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $720.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $734.78 and its 200 day moving average is $882.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

