Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

