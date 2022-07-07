Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.