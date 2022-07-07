Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 2.3% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.04.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

