Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.48 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $6.48 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,485.90 or 1.00108396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00215987 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00240740 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00108872 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

