AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $5.98 on Thursday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

AIRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 77.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,118,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

