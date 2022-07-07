Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

NYSE ALB traded up $5.31 on Thursday, hitting $203.61. 24,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.65. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

