Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $166.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

