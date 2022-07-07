Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,274,656 shares.The stock last traded at $13.07 and had previously closed at $13.78.

AQN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,480,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,099,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,626,000 after purchasing an additional 828,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,556,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,756,000 after acquiring an additional 394,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

