Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 6,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,173,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $278,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,540. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

