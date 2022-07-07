Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.58

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and traded as low as $37.86. Allegiance Bancshares shares last traded at $39.09, with a volume of 94,125 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABTX shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.73 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $9,045,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.