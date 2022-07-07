Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 143,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

