Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.