Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $100.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.21. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allegion by 3,825.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
