Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

APYRF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.