Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.
Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
