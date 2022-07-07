Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.14 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.