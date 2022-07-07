ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Stock Price Up 0%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.86. Approximately 77,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 126,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.