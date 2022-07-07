Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.90

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 7613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

