Alyssa Henry Sells 5,485 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $343,525.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,809,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

SQ traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.63. 13,827,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,963,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -457.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

