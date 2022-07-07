Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,020. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00.

