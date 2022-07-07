American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading Down 1%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.74 and last traded at $37.74. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

