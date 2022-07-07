American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.80 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

