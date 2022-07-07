Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $33.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

