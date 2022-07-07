Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 46715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price target on Amex Exploration and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.00 million and a P/E ratio of -148.18.

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, with a total value of C$33,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,849,590.89.

About Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

