Amon (AMN) Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Amon (AMN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $213,757.45 and $90.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

