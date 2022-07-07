Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 673,328 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $19.47.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

