Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 673,328 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $19.47.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
