Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT at $64.68

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.68.

CDPYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $34.27 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.26%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.