Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target at $23.73

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($24.48) to €24.50 ($25.52) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

