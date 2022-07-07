Analysts Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target at $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $45.95 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $130,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $429,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,950.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,088 shares of company stock worth $11,201,135. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

