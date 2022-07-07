Analyzing Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -14.64% -8.63% Kopin -24.05% -25.31% -16.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility & Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 5.28 -$26.53 million N/A N/A Kopin $45.67 million 2.68 -$13.43 million ($0.12) -11.08

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Kopin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.