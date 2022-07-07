Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.96

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $11.05. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,109,877 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

