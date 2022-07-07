Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 581,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

