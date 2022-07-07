Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 2.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 16,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,074,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Angi by 698.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

