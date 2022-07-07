AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 355,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,448 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 45,039 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,291,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 195,920 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

