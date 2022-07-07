AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 355,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,658,448 shares.The stock last traded at $14.39 and had previously closed at $15.19.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
