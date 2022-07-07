AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $607,288.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,964.15 or 0.98428000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002624 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

