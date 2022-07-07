AntiMatter Market Cap Tops $14.92 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

