Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

