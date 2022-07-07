Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.81. The stock had a trading volume of 186,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

