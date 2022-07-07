Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APRE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
