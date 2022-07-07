Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

APRE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 2,249,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,626. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

