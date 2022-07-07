Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $399.20 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.