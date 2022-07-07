Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $914.79

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 914.79 ($11.08) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($9.93). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.11), with a volume of 2,771 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 912.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 914.24.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

