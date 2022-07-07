Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AGFX stock opened at GBX 76.19 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. Argentex Group has a one year low of GBX 66.86 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 111.44 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.25.
