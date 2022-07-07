Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.25 Per Share

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Argentex Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AGFX stock opened at GBX 76.19 ($0.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. Argentex Group has a one year low of GBX 66.86 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 111.44 ($1.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.24 million and a PE ratio of 13.25.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

