ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 922,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,088,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.28.

