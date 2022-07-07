Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 22,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Banco Santander by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 89,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196,356. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.10 ($4.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.84.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

