Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,491,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.75. 50,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,987,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.88 billion, a PE ratio of 170.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

