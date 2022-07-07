Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.46 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ATS stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £100.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 459 ($5.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.83.
Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile
