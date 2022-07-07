Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.46 Per Share

Artemis Alpha Trust plc (LON:ATS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ATS stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £100.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Artemis Alpha Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 291 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 459 ($5.56). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 310.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.83.

Artemis Alpha Trust Company Profile

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

