Arweave Trading 31% Higher Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $403.36 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $12.08 or 0.00055763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

