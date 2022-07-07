Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 204,534 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)
