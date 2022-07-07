Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 204,534 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.