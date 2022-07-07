Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global makes up 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.23% of Ashland Global worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 90,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.09. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

